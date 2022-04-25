Macron: keen to ensure that France is a leading player in terms of ecology

Emmanuel Macron, after winning Sunday's presidential election, told supporters that he wanted to make France a leading player in ecology.

"Thank you for giving me your confidence to make France more independent and Europe stronger, through investments and deep changes ... and to make France a great ecological nation," Macron said in his victory speech at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

