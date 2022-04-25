Macron: keen to ensure that France is a leading player in terms of ecology
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2022 01:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 01:38 IST
- Country:
- France
Emmanuel Macron, after winning Sunday's presidential election, told supporters that he wanted to make France a leading player in ecology.
"Thank you for giving me your confidence to make France more independent and Europe stronger, through investments and deep changes ... and to make France a great ecological nation," Macron said in his victory speech at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Europe
- Emmanuel Macron
- France
Advertisement