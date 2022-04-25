Left Menu

Jharkhand: Minor gang-raped in Ranchi, three arrested

Three persons were arrested on Monday for raping a minor in the Ranchi district of Jharkhand, said police officials on Monday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 25-04-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 13:20 IST
Jharkhand: Minor gang-raped in Ranchi, three arrested
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested on Monday for raping a minor in the Ranchi district of Jharkhand, said police officials on Monday. According to the police, all the three accused were known to the victim.

"Gang rape with a minor was reported in Chanho police station area of rural Ranchi last evening," said Naushad Alam, Superintendent of Police, Rural Ranchi. "Three accused have been arrested. As per the initial investigation, all accused are known to the victim. They called her to meet. Then took her to a secluded place and raped her," he said.

An investigation is going on. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022