Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Monday gained Rs 240 to Rs 12,720 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking a firm trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 240 or 1.92 per cent at Rs 12,720 per quintal with an open interest of 16,760 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)