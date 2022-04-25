Left Menu

Coriander futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 14:35 IST
Coriander futures rise on spot demand
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Coriander prices on Monday gained Rs 240 to Rs 12,720 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking a firm trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 240 or 1.92 per cent at Rs 12,720 per quintal with an open interest of 16,760 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

