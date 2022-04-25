Left Menu

Fire breaks out in shanties of Delhi's Jamia Nagar

A fire broke out in around 35 shanties at Joga Bai extension's Batla House in the Jamia Nagar area of the national capital, informed Delhi Fire Service officials on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 18:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in around 35 shanties at Joga Bai extension's Batla House in the Jamia Nagar area of the national capital, informed Delhi Fire Service officials on Monday. After getting the information, a total of 11 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

The fire service officials also said that no casualty has been reported in the incident. "A fire broke out in about 35-40 shanties at Joga Bai Extention, Batla House, Jamia Nagar. Total 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site, no casualty was reported," Delhi Fire Service. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

