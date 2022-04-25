Left Menu

Maoists set passenger bus on fire in Andhra

The Maoists set a passenger bus on fire near Chintur Mandal Alluri Sitharama Raju district here, which is 4 to 5 km from the Chhattisgarh border on Sunday night, said police.

ANI | Alluri Sitharama Raju (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 18:01 IST
visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI).
The Maoists set a passenger bus on fire near Chintur Mandal Alluri Sitharama Raju district here, which is 4 to 5 km from the Chhattisgarh border on Sunday night, said police. Krishnakant, Chintur sub-Division, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), said that all the passengers of the bus are safe as the Maoists had asked them to step down from the bus before they torched it.

"Last night on Sunday at around 11:30 pm, some Maoists had come and asked the passengers to set down from the bus and afterwards they torched the bus. No casualties were reported. This took place near Chintur which is 4 to 5 km from the Chattisgarh border. They put the bus on fire and left the place," said Krishnakant. He further said that earlier in the year 2018, 2019 and 2020 similar incidents were reported in the area.

The police further said that the investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

