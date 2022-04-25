No load-shedding in Maha for last 3 to 4 days: Energy Minister Raut

Maharashtra has not faced load-shedding in the last 3 to 4 days and the state government is focused on addressing coal shortage and is also in touch with the Centre over the issue, Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Monday.

Several parts of the state had been facing load-shedding (power outages) due to an increase in electricity demand and a shortage of coal to run power plants. The state government has blamed the Centre for poor management of coal supply.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Raut said due to a shortage of coal over two dozen states have resorted to load-shedding.

However, there has been no power cuts in Maharashtra in the last 3 to 4 days, he said, adding ''Today, the demand of electricity has exceeded 27,000 MW and Mahagenco (power generating company) has provided 8,000 MW to Mahavitran (distribution utility).'' ''However, there is question of a shortage of coal at some power stations. But, we have done a micro-level planning and are also in touch with the Union coal ministry on the situation,'' the minister said.

He said coal companies and the central government are working on filling up the gap between coal demand and supply.

Raut said in the coming days, he will meet his central government counterpart, the Union coal minister and also the Railway minister to discuss the supply issue.

The minister said Mahagenco has been allotted a coal mine by the Union coal ministry at Gare Palma in adjoining Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district.

The mine will be a source of dedicated coal supply for power generation in the state and cut down dependence on existing coal companies, he said.

