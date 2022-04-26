Left Menu

EU aims to end use of Russian oil, gas by 2027, Gentiloni tell newspaper

The International Monetary Fund last week had lowered the euro zone growth forecast for 2022 to 2.8% from 3.9% as a consequence of the war between Ukraine and Russia. But Gentiloni said it was too early to say if the slowdown will lead to a stagnation, citing "some positive factors inherited from the second part of 2021" such as a significantly low unemployment level and a very high grade of savings buildup.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 12:55 IST
EU aims to end use of Russian oil, gas by 2027, Gentiloni tell newspaper
Paolo Gentiloni Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union aims to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of the year and to zero by the end of 2027, EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told Il Messaggero daily in an interview published on Tuesday.

Gentiloni also said the EU would cut its growth estimates for 2022 from a previous target of 4%, with the EU set to release its Spring Forecast on May 16. The International Monetary Fund last week lowered the eurozone growth forecast for 2022 to 2.8% from 3.9% as a consequence of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

But Gentiloni said it was too early to say if the slowdown will lead to stagnation, citing "some positive factors inherited from the second part of 2021" such as a significantly low unemployment level and a very high grade of savings buildup. "The risk of stagnation will also depend very much on the duration of the war," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022