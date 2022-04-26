Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits Kedarnath to review Yatra related preparations

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday, visited Kedarnath to review Kedarnath Yatra-related preparations.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Image Credit: ANI
The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday, visited Kedarnath to review Kedarnath Yatra-related preparations. "Under the direction and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the work (construction) for three consecutive phases of the Kedarnath Yatra have been completed and the ones for further phases is going on," said Dhami.

"I am myself going to review the preparations in the area to ensure a smooth pilgrimage," the chief minister said. "This year, the hotels, cabs, taxis, etc. are being booked two months prior, hence we are expecting it to break all records this time," Dhami said.

Addressing mediapersons, the chief minister assured that the administration has made all the arrangements for the smooth conduct and functioning of the Kedarnath Yatra. Earlier on April 9, the chief minister had said that in the near future, the distance between Uttarakhand and Delhi will get reduced to 2 hours. The distance between Haridwar to Kashipur is likely to be covered within one to 1.5 hours as a proposal for road construction had been approved.

As per the announcement at Omkareshwar Temple at Ukhimath, the seat of Panch Kedar, the portals of Kedarnath Temple is scheduled to open on May 6, while the Badrinath Temple will open on May 8. Prior to the opening of the portals, Kedar Baba's doli (palanquin) will leave for Kedarnath from Omkareshwar Temple at Ukhimath on May 2.

Char Dham Yatra begins on May 3 this year with the opening of portals of the Yamunotri temple in the Uttarkashi district of the state (ANI)

