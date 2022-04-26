Left Menu

Sixth EU sanctions package against Russia expected very soon -EU energy chief

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-04-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 14:34 IST
The sixth package of European Union sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine is expected "very soon", the bloc's energy policy chief said on Tuesday.

The exact date of the package is not yet confirmed, and as with the previous rounds of EU sanctions, it would need approval from EU countries, EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a news conference in Warsaw.

