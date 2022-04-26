Sixth EU sanctions package against Russia expected very soon -EU energy chief

The sixth package of European Union sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine is expected "very soon", the bloc's energy policy chief said on Tuesday.

The exact date of the package is not yet confirmed, and as with the previous rounds of EU sanctions, it would need approval from EU countries, EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a news conference in Warsaw.

