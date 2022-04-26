Left Menu

'Too early' to say if Poland will seek EU approval for more coal subsidies - minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-04-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 14:47 IST
It is too early to say if Poland will ask the European Union for approval to extend its capacity market support system for coal-fuelled energy plants, Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Warsaw, Moskwa also said Poland was working on a proposal for the EU to impose fees or levies on using Russian energy and would present the idea to Brussels.

