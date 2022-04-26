'Too early' to say if Poland will seek EU approval for more coal subsidies - minister

It is too early to say if Poland will ask the European Union for approval to extend its capacity market support system for coal-fuelled energy plants, Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Warsaw, Moskwa also said Poland was working on a proposal for the EU to impose fees or levies on using Russian energy and would present the idea to Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)