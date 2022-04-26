Left Menu

Moldova convenes its security council after blasts in Russia-backed breakaway region

Two explosions damaged Soviet-era radio masts that broadcast Russian radio from a village in the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria on Tuesday, prompting Moldova's president to convene an urgent security meeting. The Moldovan authorities are sensitive to any sign of growing tensions in Transdniestria, an unrecognised Moscow-backed sliver of land bordering southwestern Ukraine, especially since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Reuters | Chișinău | Updated: 26-04-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 15:08 IST
Moldova convenes its security council after blasts in Russia-backed breakaway region
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Two explosions damaged Soviet-era radio masts that broadcast Russian radio from a village in the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria on Tuesday, prompting Moldova's president to convene an urgent security meeting.

The Moldovan authorities are sensitive to any sign of growing tensions in Transdniestria, an unrecognised Moscow-backed sliver of land bordering southwestern Ukraine, especially since Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia has had troops permanently based in Transdniestria since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Kyiv fears the region could be used as a launch pad for new attacks on Ukraine.

"In the early morning of April 26, two explosions occurred in the village of Maiac, Grigoriopol district: the first at 6:40 and the second at 7:05," Transdniestria's interior ministry said. No residents were hurt, but two radio antennae that broadcast Russian radio were knocked out, it said.

The explosions followed blasts a number of blasts that local television reported on Monday hit Transdniestria's the ministry of state security in the regional capital, Tiraspol. Local officials said the building had been fired on by unknown assailants with grenade launchers. Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday called for a meeting of the country's Supreme Security Council in response to the incidents.

"The Supreme Security Council will meet from 1300 (1000 GMT) at the Presidency. After the meeting, at 1500, President Maia Sandu will hold a press briefing", the president's press office said in a statement. On Monday, the Moldovan government said the Tiraspol blasts were aimed at creating tensions in a region it had no control of.

Last week, a senior Russian military official said the second phase of what Russia calls its "special military operation" included a plan to take full control of southern Ukraine and improve its access to Transdniestria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022