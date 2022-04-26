Left Menu

Telangana CM to introduce 11 resolutions tomorrow on TRS formation day

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday stated that the celebration of the 21st year of formation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party is to be held on Wednesday, at Novotel HICC in Hyderabad.

Updated: 26-04-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 17:28 IST
Telangana CM to introduce 11 resolutions tomorrow on TRS formation day
TRS working president and state Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday stated that the celebration of the 21st year of formation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party is to be held on Wednesday, at Novotel HICC in Hyderabad. Celebrations are to be held from 11 am to 5 pm in Hyderabad. More than 3000 members have been invited to the meeting.

The general body meeting will be held where elected representatives, MLA, MPs and ministers will come and Hyderabad corporators, Zilla Parishad Chairman and Municipal Chairman, ZPTC and MPP. "We apologise for not inviting the party Karyakartas," said KTR.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will release the vision and introduce 11 resolutions tomorrow at the TRS formation day. "We will discuss how the COVID-19 situation was dealt. Demonetisation and Centre's incompetence will be discussed. Discussion on farmers' problems and unemployment will also be held," he added.

KTR has asked all the panchayats heads and district division heads to hoist the party flag across 12,900 Gram Panchayats and celebrate it as a festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

