Russia's Rosneft seeks pre-payment in roubles for oil products

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 19:58 IST
File Photo
Russia's Rosneft offered oil products from its refineries for loading May-June in a tender requiring pre-payment in roubles, three market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Last week Rosneft has offered 6.5 million tonnes of crude oil via tenders for loading in May-June, seeking full pre-payment in roubles for the first time.

Bids were invited for about 2 million tonnes of fuel oil and vacuum gasoil (VGO), 1.4 million tonnes of naphtha and 1 million tonnes of marine diesel oil (MDO), traders added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

