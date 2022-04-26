Left Menu

US$11 million project to support agricultural reform process in Africa

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) emphasizes that the objective of this programme is to identify priority areas for increased investment, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 26-04-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 21:47 IST
In order to support the agricultural reform process, FAO launched on Wednesday 06 April 2022, the third phase of its agricultural policy initiative in several West African countries. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ghana

Eight African countries, including Burkina Faso, Ghana and Nigeria, will benefit from the Food and Agricultural Policy Management and Analysis programme. The US$11 million project will support the agricultural reform process in these countries and help them make more informed and evidence-based policy and investment decisions. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) emphasizes that the objective of this programme is to identify priority areas for increased investment, among others.

In order to support the agricultural reform process, FAO launched on Wednesday 06 April 2022, the third phase of its agricultural policy initiative in several West African countries. The $11 million grant was co-financed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Germany and the Netherlands.

The main objectives of this food and agricultural policy analysis and management programme are to identify priority areas for increased investment, increase transparency in markets and trade, and transform the rural world to be more inclusive with more nutritious food systems for all.

Through funding, donors hope to develop new policy tools and advanced economic modelling to help governments determine whether food and agriculture budgets are being spent optimally.

(With Inputs from APO)

