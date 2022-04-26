Left Menu

RSS worker murder case: Another 4 PFI workers arrested, total 13 held

The Kerala police arrested another four people on Tuesday in connection with the murder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sreenivasan in Palakkad.

Updated: 26-04-2022 23:33 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala police arrested another four people on Tuesday in connection with the murder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sreenivasan in Palakkad. The four arrested people have been identified as Abdul Rehman, Firoz, Basile and Rishil. All arrested are SDPI-PFI workers. Abdul Rehman and Firoz are directly involved in the murder, said police.

With the arrest of four persons today, a total of 13 persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sreenivasan was hacked to death on April 16.

Subair, a popular front worker had been hacked to death in Elupplly Palakkad district on April 15 and as a retaliation Sreenivasan, a former RSS worker was murdered on April 16. Police had formed special investigation teams to probe two cases and ADGP law and order is heading the teams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

