Left Menu

IAEA says it has agreed with Ukraine to help repair damage to Chornobyl

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 01:17 IST
IAEA says it has agreed with Ukraine to help repair damage to Chornobyl
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday said he had agreed with Ukraine to help repair the defunct Chornobyl nuclear power plant after it was occupied by Russian troops.

"It is visible that there is damage and we are assessing that," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told a news conference in Kyiv after visiting the station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022