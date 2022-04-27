IAEA says it has agreed with Ukraine to help repair damage to Chornobyl
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday said he had agreed with Ukraine to help repair the defunct Chornobyl nuclear power plant after it was occupied by Russian troops.
"It is visible that there is damage and we are assessing that," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told a news conference in Kyiv after visiting the station.
