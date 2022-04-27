Left Menu

Uttrakhand: No permission for Mahapanchayat, Sec 144 imposed in Haridwar village

Haridwar district administration on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 within a 5 km radius of Dada Jalalpur village after a Mahapanchayat by Hindu religious leaders was announced.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-04-2022 07:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 07:08 IST
Uttrakhand: No permission for Mahapanchayat, Sec 144 imposed in Haridwar village
Visuals from Haridwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haridwar district administration on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 within a 5 km radius of Dada Jalalpur village after a Mahapanchayat by Hindu religious leaders was announced. "Section 144 has been imposed in Dada Jalalpur and nearby 5 km area. All programs have been restricted. No permission was taken for this programme (Mahapanchayat). 33 people associated with this program have been bound down under CrPC 107/16," said Haridwar District Magistrate VS Pandey.

The administration has denied permission to hold the Mahapanchayat where the issue of recent violence and stone-pelting in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar was to be discussed. Violence erupted in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar during a religious procession on April 16 when several people were injured. Police have made several arrests in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022