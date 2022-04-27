Left Menu

Russian gas continues to flow to Bulgaria - Bulgartransgaz

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 27-04-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 11:07 IST
Russian gas supplies to Bulgaria continue to flow, for the time being, Vladimir Malinov, executive director of Bulgarian gas network operator Bulgartransgaz, told Reuters on Wednesday. Bulgaria's energy ministry said Russia's Gazprom has informed Bulgarian state gas company Bulgargaz it will halt gas supplies as of Wednesday.

The ministry will give a news briefing on the situation later on Wednesday morning.

