Russian gas transit shipments via Bulgaria to Hungary coming as scheduled - minister

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 27-04-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 11:29 IST
Peter Szijjarto Image Credit: Wikipedia
Hungary is receiving Russian gas according to its contract with Gazprom via Bulgaria and Serbia, and Gazprom informed Hungary that transit shipments via Bulgaria are separately handled, Hungary's foreign minister said on Wednesday. "I want to assure everyone that the non-delivery of gas shipments to Bulgaria does not mean a halt in-transit shipments via Bulgaria," Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page.

Szijjarto said Hungary's next payment obligation for Russian gas is due on May 22, and the country will transfer its payment in euros to Gazprombank, where the amount will be converted into roubles.

