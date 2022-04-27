Jharkhand: Juvenile apprehended for raping minor in Khunti

Local police have arrested a 12-year old juvenile on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Torpa district of Jharkhand. According to the police, the accused of the incident (that took place on Saturday) has been sent to a correction home in Ranchi.

"The victim (five years old) had gone to buy a cold drink from the nearby shop, where the accused found her alone and allegedly raped her," Khunti Police informed. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

