Left Menu

President Kovind express grief over Thanjavur electrocution incident

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of 11 people due to electrocution during the chariot procession in Appar Swami Temple of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur and called it a "tragedy beyond words".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 12:33 IST
President Kovind express grief over Thanjavur electrocution incident
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of 11 people due to electrocution during the chariot procession in Appar Swami Temple of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur and called it a "tragedy beyond words". "The loss of life, including that of children, due to electrocution in a procession in Thanjavur is a tragedy beyond words. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the President of India tweeted.

The incident took place in Kalimedu village after a temple car, part of an annual chariot procession of Appar Swami Temple in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, came in contact with a high voltage overhead line. An FIR has also been registered and an investigation has started in connection with deaths due to electrocution during the chariot procession in Tamil Nadu today. "A total of 11 people have died. Three people died on the spot and seven died in the hospital. 15 people are injured and have been taken to Thanjavur Medical College for treatment. FIR has been filed and an investigation into the matter has started," said V. Balakrishnan Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range.

Following the accident, PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the Thanjavur mishap and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of victims who died due to the Thanjavur accident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022