Polish gas company PGNiG confirms Gazprom supplies to Poland halted

Polish gas company PGNiG confirmed that Gazprom has halted supplies to Poland on Wednesday, adding that company clients are still getting the fuel in line with their needs.

"Cutting gas supplies is a breach of contract and PGNiG reserves the right to seek compensation and will use all available contractual and legal means to do so," the company said.

