Malayalam actor Vijay Babu to file defamation case against woman who alleged rape

Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu denied the charges of sexual allegations against him and said he will file a defamation case against the complainant.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:28 IST
Malayalam actor Vijay Babu (Image courtesy: Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu denied the charges of sexual allegations against him and said he will file a defamation case against the complainant. Taking to Facebook Live, the Malayalam actor denied the allegations and made it clear that he will file a defamation case against the woman who filed the case against him.

"I'm not afraid as I am sure, I did not do anything wrong. I am the victim here. I know a woman had been making allegations against me since 2018. I have not had a single chat with her since then until 2021. In December, she started texting me. I have 400 screenshots of messages sent by her. I will say all this in court," Babu said. "I have the answer to everything, whether it was rape or consensual. I will file a countercase against it. In addition, a defamation suit will be filed. Let this be a fresh start for me too. Let's see. Let's fight," he added further.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala Police registered a case against Vijay Babu for an alleged sexual assault. Ernakulam South Police has registered the case on a woman's complaint. According to the police, the complaint was received on April 22.

The complainant alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she alleged. The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering the victim roles in movies. The complainant is a native of Kozhikode district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

