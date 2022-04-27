Left Menu

European competition commissioner says doesn't care who owns Twitter - Zeit

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:56 IST
Margrethe Vestager Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager does not care who owns Twitter as long as they obey the rules, she told German newspaper Die Zeit.

"Things would only get problematic if Elon Musk were to buy several social networks," the newspaper quoted Vestager as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

