European competition commissioner says doesn't care who owns Twitter - Zeit
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:56 IST
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager does not care who owns Twitter as long as they obey the rules, she told German newspaper Die Zeit.
"Things would only get problematic if Elon Musk were to buy several social networks," the newspaper quoted Vestager as saying.
