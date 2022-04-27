Sanjeev Kumar Balyan emphasizes importance of adopting advanced breeding technologies

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav and Kisan Bhagidhari Prathmiktha Hamari Abhiyan, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is organizing awareness Programme on Entrepreneurship schemes and other beneficiary oriented flagship programs of the Department. It is being done through Common Service Centers network by holding 8000 village level camps across the country. This is being organized from 25th April to 28th April 2022. Each day one lakh farmers will be joining through Common Service Centers across the country.

Shri Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of state for Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying addressed the farmers connected yesterday through camps and informed that realigned National Livestock Mission(NLM) and Rashtriya Gokul Mission(RGM) schemes now have a component of breeder farm entrepreneurs and fodder entrepreneurs. One lakh farmers from Northern Eastern region states, Bihar, Odisha West Bengal participated, NLM will help in creating rural Entrepreneurship and help in creating better livelihood opportunity for unemployed youth and livestock farmers in the Cattle, Dairy, poultry, sheep, goat, piggery, feed and fodder sector paving the way towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat. He emphasized the importance of adopting advanced breeding technologies and its implementation at the ground level. He also requested farmers to promote Artificial Insemination (AI) and silage making availing the benefits of various existing central schemes.

Secretary (DoF & DAHD I/c), Shri Jatindra Nath Swain briefed the farmers about Pradhan Mantri Mantsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Fisheries & Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF). He added that flagship schemes of Department of Fisheries can be availed by fishers and fish farmers from every corner of the country. He also mentioned that, in order to create the forward and backward linkage for the produce available at the unorganized sector and for connecting it with organized sector, these entrepreneurship schemes of the Ministry would help in development of entrepreneurship.

Briefing on entrepreneurship schemes of Departments, PMMSY etc., informative session on Livestock Management during summer season and Fodder Management, success story presentations were done during the occasion. Attendees have been given complete information about these schemes, as well as how to apply on the scheme portal through the CSC itself.

(With Inputs from PIB)