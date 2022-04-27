Bhalswa landfill fire: Environment Minister Gopal Rai accuses MCD of negligence, seeks report from pollution body

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of negligence over the Bhalswa landfill fire. Speaking to ANI, the minister informed that the Delhi government has sought a report from Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over the fire incident.

"The people of Delhi are facing landfill fire due to MCD's negligence and 15 years of BJP's corruption. We ordered Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Tuesday to inquire and submit the report within 24 hours. We will make a decision on this matter after his report comes," Rai told ANI. Further hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the minister said, "If they had worked on this, these garbage mountains would not have been here."

He said the BJP people should first go to the Bhalswa landfill and survey what they have done in the last 15 years. "If they had driven bulldozers there for 15 years, these mountains of garbage would not have stood today." A massive fire broke out at North Delhi's Bhalswa landfill on Tuesday. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, smoke was reported around 5:00 pm that later spread into a massive fire.

Earlier in the day, locals who live near the Bhalswa dump yard in Delhi have also been reporting breathing problems after a massive fire broke in the landfill. (ANI)

