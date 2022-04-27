Zimbabwe President to attend 2022 Investing in African Mining Indaba

The President of Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is confirmed to attend 2022 Investing in African Mining Indaba (https://MiningIndaba.com), taking place in Cape Town from 9 - 12 May 2022.

Since assuming the mantle of President in 2017, President Mnangagwa has continued to emphasise the importance of mining to the Zimbabwean economy and people and has sought to encourage investment in exploration, mining and refining. Under his watch, a number of significant mining investments have been announced and are at very stages of implementation.

President Mnangagwa has repeatedly emphasized that Zimbabwe is 'open for business'.

President Mnangagwa is the fifth African President to confirm his attendance at Mining Indaba 2022.

(With Inputs from APO)