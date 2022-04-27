Left Menu

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in UP's Meerut

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Mawana city in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-04-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 16:43 IST
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Mawana city in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon. Large plumes of smoke have been seen billowing from the factory.

Fire tenders have been rushed at the spot to douse the flames. There is no report of any casualty or injury so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

