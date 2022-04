Slovakia faces no risk of immediate stoppage of Russian gas, oil supplies -minister

Slovakia is not facing an immediate risk of a stoppage of Russian gas or oil supplies, Economy Minister Richard Sulik was quoted as saying on Wednesday by TASR news agency.

Slovakia is reliant on Russia for around 85% of its gas demand. On Wednesday, Russia halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria over their failure to pay in roubles.

