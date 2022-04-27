Left Menu

BJP's Kirit Somaiya received minor injurty after attack by Shiv Sena workers: Mumbai Police

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya "did not receive a major injury" during the alleged attack by Shiv Sena workers, said Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya after alleged attack by Shiv Sena workers (Photo credit: Twitter@Dev_Fadnavis). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya "did not receive a major injury" during the alleged attack by Shiv Sena workers, said Mumbai Police on Wednesday. The police have received a report from Bandra's Bhabha Hospital, which treated Somaiya following the attack.

"Bhabha Hospital in Bandra which treated Kirit Somaiya following an attack on him allegedly by Shiv Sena workers states, 'It was not a major injury. There was minimal bleeding'," Mumbai Police said. Quoting the report, police also said that Somaiya's wound cut was 0.1 cm with no bleeding and no swelling.

Somaiya claimed that Khar Police Station has "admitted that a false FIR" was registered in his name in connection to the incident. On Monday, Somaiya alleged that Khar Police Station has registered a false FIR under his name. Following this, on Tuesday, he filed a complaint in Khar police station against the alleged "Fake FIR".

BJP leader and ex-MP from Mumbai, Kirit Somaiya, was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena workers. The incident took place hours before midnight when Somaiya had come to meet independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana at the Khar police station following their arrest. The MP-MLA couple's earlier call for reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' had angered the Sena cadres following which the couple was taken into custody. (ANI)

