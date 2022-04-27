FCI carries out cleanliness drive at headquarters

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) carried out a cleanliness drive on April 25-26 at its headquarters in the national capital and various other offices across India.

''During the drive more than 6,000 files have been weeded out by the FCI across all offices,'' an official statement said.

The staff took up cleaning in library, basement, compound premises including park area as well as outside the main gate. The cleaning of auditorium, QC Lab and Gymnasium at Hqrs was also done. Similar exercise was undertaken by field offices of FCI in various parts of the country.

Making efforts towards paperless office culture, FCI has started digitization of all files through scanning.

''Till date files of 09 (nine) Divisions covering over 20 lakh pages have been completed and made available digitally. Subsequent integration with E-office will ensure cleaner offices, reduction in paper consumption apart from improving the upkeep of the office premises,'' the statement said.

