Left Menu

FCI carries out cleanliness drive at headquarters

Subsequent integration with E-office will ensure cleaner offices, reduction in paper consumption apart from improving the upkeep of the office premises, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 21:00 IST
FCI carries out cleanliness drive at headquarters
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) carried out a cleanliness drive on April 25-26 at its headquarters in the national capital and various other offices across India.

''During the drive more than 6,000 files have been weeded out by the FCI across all offices,'' an official statement said.

The staff took up cleaning in library, basement, compound premises including park area as well as outside the main gate. The cleaning of auditorium, QC Lab and Gymnasium at Hqrs was also done. Similar exercise was undertaken by field offices of FCI in various parts of the country.

Making efforts towards paperless office culture, FCI has started digitization of all files through scanning.

''Till date files of 09 (nine) Divisions covering over 20 lakh pages have been completed and made available digitally. Subsequent integration with E-office will ensure cleaner offices, reduction in paper consumption apart from improving the upkeep of the office premises,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022