Punjab to have fair, transparent excise policy: Minister

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:07 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@HarpalCheemaMLA)
Punjab Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said the state government intends to formulate a fair and transparent excise policy for the state.

Cheema made the remark after having consultations with licensees and other stakeholders of the liquor industry and seeking their suggestions for the state's upcoming excise policy.

The meeting was co-chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Taxation) K A P Sinha and Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam.

The main focus will not be only on increasing the state's revenue but also to keep buoyancy in the liquor trade, he said.

The minister said the policy will be made after considering suggestions given by all stakeholders.

There would be zero tolerance of corruption and unscrupulous activities, he said, adding that liquor, which is being smuggled from neighbouring states, will be dealt with strictly.

Cheema, who is also the state finance minister, assured that the suggestions and proposals given by them would be considered on merits at the time of policy formulation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

