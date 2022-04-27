Countries ask EU for clearer advice on Russian gas payments

European Union countries have asked Brussels to provide fresh advice on whether they can keep paying for Russian gas without breaching EU sanctions, amid different views among countries on how to interpret its initial guidance, EU diplomats said.

Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday for rejecting its demand that European buyers start paying for Russian gas in roubles. The European Commission has said countries should not pay in roubles, and that complying with Russia's request could breach EU sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

However, in an advisory document to EU countries last week, the bloc's executive outlined options that may allow EU buyers to continue paying for Russian gas without breaching sanctions. At a meeting on Wednesday, EU country ambassadors asked the Commission for clearer guidance on the issue, four EU diplomats said.

Specifically, countries want clarification on whether sending euros to Gazprombank that would then be converted into roubles by a Russian bank would amount to a breach of sanctions - an issue EU countries have differing opinions on, one said. Moscow has said foreign energy buyers should open accounts at Gazprombank to make payments in euros or dollars, which would then be converted to roubles, and paid to gas supplier Gazprom.

The Commission had no immediate comment on what the diplomats said. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier on Wednesday said the guidance indicated that payments in roubles were a breach of sanctions. In its guidance document, the Commission had said Russia's proposed system could violate EU sanctions because it would put the effective completion of the purchase into the hands of the Russian authorities and involve Russia's central bank, which is subject to EU sanctions.

The guidance said to avoid breaching sanctions, companies would need to seek additional conditions on the transactions, to confirm that their contractual obligations are complete once they deposit euros with Gazprombank - as opposed to after Russia has converted the payment into roubles. Some member states disagreed that this proposal would allow sanctions compliance, two of the diplomats said.

The EU will hold a special summit of energy ministers from member states to discuss the gas supply situation. The Commission also told member states it would present a sixth package of sanctions against Russia in the coming days, for EU countries to potentially approve next week, two diplomats said.

The sanctions will target Russian oil, Russian and Belarusian banks, and more individuals and companies, although the details of the oil measures are still being worked out, they said.

