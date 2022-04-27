Left Menu

Maharashtra CM urges people to follow all precautionary guidelines of COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged people to follow all precautionary guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:04 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged people to follow all precautionary guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Thackeray's statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Chief Minister of all the states on Wednesday regarding increasing cases of COVID-19.

"The corona is not over yet, with new viruses being born around the world. In China, 40 cr people are currently in lockdown. Although we too have successfully battled the three waves, we lost some of our loved ones," said Thackeray. The Chief Minister also said that he would send a letter to the Central Government regarding making vaccination compulsory and reducing the period of nine months while giving booster dose to those who have taken two doses of vaccine.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the pre-monsoon works and instructed all the District Collectors to take necessary measures considering the possibility of cyclone in the coastal districts. He also directed the officers to ensure that the issues of the general public at the local level would be resolved immediately and that only those matters pertaining to policy matters would come under the purview of the Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

