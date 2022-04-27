Shah lauds PM Modi for approving Rs 2,426 crore for 2G to 4 G mobile service upgradation in left-wing extremism-hit areas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving Rs 2426 crore for the upgradation of 2G mobile services to 4G in left wing extremism-affected areas. Shah said that with this approval, the public will get the benefit of services such as e-governance, banking, tele-medicine, tele-education.

"PM Modi has approved Rs 2,426 crore for upgradation of mobile service from 2G to 4G in order to speed up the development in LWE-hit backward areas. With this, the public will get the benefit of various services like e-governance, banking, tele-medicine, tele-education and their life will become easy and prosperous," Shah said in a tweet. The Home Minister also congratulated PM Modi for approving Rs 4,526 crore for the construction of the 540 MW Kwar Hydro Electric Project on Chenab river in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that this will improve power supply in the region and also boost employment.

Shah thanked PM Modi for approving a subsidy of Rs 60,939.23 crore for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers, including DAP, for the first six months of this fiscal, as part of its efforts to provide soil nutrients to farmers at an affordable price. "Despite the increase in the price of DAP and raw materials in the international markets, in the farmer's interest and prosperity of agriculture, PM Modi increased the subsidy per bag by more than 50 per cent on the rates of P&K fertilizers. Thank you Modi ji for the decision of giving a total subsidy of Rs 60,939 crore," he said in a tweet.

He also thanked PM Modi for extending the 'PM Svanidhi' scheme till December 2024 for overall social and economic uplift of street vendors and their families. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Union Cabinet has decided to extend the 'PM Svanidhi' scheme till December 2024 for the overall social and economic uplift of street vendors and their families. I express my gratitude to Modi ji for this," he said.

Shah said that the fund for the establishment of 'India Post Payment Bank' has been increased to Rs 2,255 crore. "For providing accessible, affordable and reliable banking facility to the poorest of the poor, the fund for the establishment of 'India Post Payment Bank' by Modi ji has been increased to Rs 2,255 crore. This visionary plan will prove to be a milestone in economic development and financial inclusion in the country," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet took various important decisions and gave approval to many programs. (ANI)

