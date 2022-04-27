Left Menu

Odisha CM approves Rs 100 cr plan for development of Kantilo Neelamadhab Peeth

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved a Rs 100 crore Master plan for the peripheral development of Kantilo Neelamadhab Peeth and sought the cooporation of local people and Servitors of the shrine for successful execution of the project.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:24 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved a Rs 100 crore Master plan for the peripheral development of Kantilo Neelamadhab Peeth and sought the cooporation of local people and Servitors of the shrine for successful execution of the project. The project will be completed within 18 months.

The project was approved at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister after a discussion on the master plan. The project will be executed under the integrated Heritage and Monuments Development Programme. The Neelamadhab Peetha has a deep relationship with Jagannath culture. Neelamadhaba is regarded as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and according to legend, Vishnu was worshipped in a form of blue sapphire stone (Neelamani) in the Nilakandara cave on Nilachala mountain (present-day Brahmadri hills) by King Bishwabasu.

Every day thousands of devotees come to the Neelmadhab Peetha to witness this manifestation of the Lord. The place is also one of the major attractions for tourists. The systematic development of this holy shrine will also help in the economic development of the area as well as the devotees and tourists. On the instructions of Patnaik, the Chief Minister's Secretary VK Pandian visited the Neelmadhab Peetha last week and held a detailed discussion with Servitors, local people and the district administration on the development plan and ordered to prepare a master plan. (ANI)

