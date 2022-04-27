Left Menu

Peru police enter Las Bambas copper mine to evict protest camp -sources

Peruvian police have entered the huge Chinese-owned Las Bambas copper mine in an attempt to evict an indigenous community that has established a camp near the open pit forcing it to halt operations, a community leader and government official said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:35 IST
Peru police enter Las Bambas copper mine to evict protest camp -sources

Peruvian police have entered the huge Chinese-owned Las Bambas copper mine in an attempt to evict an indigenous community that has established a camp near the open pit forcing it to halt operations, a community leader and government official said. Las Bambas, owned by China's MMG Ltd, supplies 2% of global copper. Residents of the indigenous Fuerabamba community entered the mine on April 14 demanding what they say is their ancestral lands. The mine halted production a week later.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Las Bambas was planning to forcefully evict the community on Wednesday. "We are already fighting," Edison Vargas, the president of the Fuerabamba community, told Reuters by phone. A government source with direct knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named, told Reuters police had begun entering the mine.

Peru's government declared a state of emergency in the area earlier on Wednesday, a move that suspends civil liberties such as the right to assembly and protest. The Fuerabamba community was resettled around a decade ago to make way for Las Bambas, one of the word's largest copper mines. The mine has battled against repeated protests and road blockades that have at times forced it to halt production.

Getting production started again at Las Bambas would add to global supply, potentially dampening prices, though the mine has faced recurring disruptions from impoverished local communities demanding higher financial contributions from the mine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022