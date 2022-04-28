Left Menu

Delhi: Efforts to tame Bhalswa landfill fire continue for third day

Firefighters struggled to douse a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi for the third straight day on Thursday with officials saying that it will take at least another day to put it out completely.Four fire tenders are currently working to bring down the flames, the officials said.A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 10:57 IST
Delhi: Efforts to tame Bhalswa landfill fire continue for third day
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Firefighters struggled to douse a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi for the third straight day on Thursday with officials saying that it will take at least another day to put it out completely.

Four fire tenders are currently working to bring down the flames, the officials said.

A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday evening. Several videos showed the blaze churning out dense plumes of smoke and turning the sky hazy grey.

Local residents said on Wednesday the thick smoke was choking them.

''Currently, four fire tenders are working at the site. It will take at least one more day to douse the fire. Our teams are working round the clock to put it out,'' a fire official said.

''The residents have started complaining of sore throat, itchy eyes and breathing problems,'' the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Another official said rising temperatures lead to the formation of the ''extremely flammable'' methane gas at dumping yards.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday blamed ''corruption'' in the municipal corporation for the frequent fires at landfills in the city, saying the BJP-ruled civic bodies should have used bulldozers to clear the mountains of garbage.

Gyan Sarovar School, a child resource centre for children of ragpickers living near the Bhalswa landfill site, has been closed for a week as thick smoke enveloped the area.

Three incidents of fire have been reported this year at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022