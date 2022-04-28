Suspected IED found in Jammu's Sidhra

A suspected IED was recovered from the Sidhra area of Jammu on Thursday, informed the police officials. The area has been cordoned off by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Further details are awaited. In another incident in the union territory, terrorists lobbed a grenade at the police party in Anantnag on Monday evening. No casualty or injury was reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)