Bhalswa landfill fire: Delhi govt imposes Rs 50 lakh fine on North MCD

The Delhi government on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in connection with the massive fire that broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday. After the investigation, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) submitted the report to the Environment Minister of Delhi.

According to the report, a matter of negligence from the MCD's side has come to the fore. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has imposed a fine on DPCC on the basis of the investigation report.

Some areas of the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi have been seen still burning on Thursday. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, smoke was reported around 5:00 pm on Tuesday that later spread into a massive fire.

Following the incident, locals living near the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi have also been reporting breathing problems. (ANI)

