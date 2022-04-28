Left Menu

Railways and CDoT sign MoU for modernization of Telecommunication in Indian Railways

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Shri Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director of C-DOT and Smt. Aruna Singh, Additional Member/Telecom/Railway Board, in the presence of other senior officers of both the organizations.

Ministry of Railways on Wednesday, 27th April, 2022 signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) to establish a robust collaborative working partnership for coordination and resource sharing with respect to provision of Telecommunication facilities in the delivery and implementation of C-DOT's Telecom Solutions and services in Railways.

With this MoU, CDoT and Ministry of Railways will work together for modernization of Telecommunication in Indian Railways for Public Safety and Security Services using LTE-R following world standards, 5G Use Cases in Indian Railways in line with Make in India (MII) policy, Internet of Things (IoT)/ Machine to Machine (M2M) Applications, Unified Network Management System, OFC Monitoring/Network Management System (NMS), Video Conference software (VC DOT), Chatting application, Routers, Switches and soon.

The synergy between C-DOT and Ministry of Railways will help in providing indigenous affordable telecom equipment & services for train operation, public safety and security applications by lowering the total cost of ownership, boost the make in India initiative of Government of India and help in bridging the digital divide in the country.

(With inputs from PIB)

