Maha Cabinet approves Rs 172-crore gene bank project

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:44 IST
The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved a gene bank project that aims to conserve genetic resources in the state, including marine and animal diversity and seeds of local crops at an estimated cost of more than Rs 172 crore.

The Maharashtra Gene Bank project, which will be executed by the forest department, aims to conserve genetic resources in the state, including marine diversity, seeds of local crops and animal diversity, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

A separate unit will be formed under the chairmanship of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest for the project, it said.

The project is expected to cost Rs 172.39 crore, the CMO said in a statement.

The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, also accepted a ministerial panel's report related to nomadic tribes and other special backward classes.

The panel, comprising ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad, Vijay Wadettiwar, Sanjay Rathod and Gulabrao Patil, was formed in October 2020 to study the benefits given to nomadic tribes and other special backward classes.

The panel had submitted a report, recommending filling up of vacant posts in government departments for people from the two categories besides providing scholarships and hostel facilities for students from these communities. PTI PR RSY RSY

