ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 10:44 IST
Bengali version of 'Reporting India', book by veteran journalist Prem Prakash to be released today
The Bengali version of "Reporting India: My Seventy-Year Journey as a Journalist," authored by veteran journalist Prem Prakash, will be released in Kolkata on Friday. The award-winning book by the ANI chairman will be launched at ITC Sonar at 6.30 pm in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar, and eminent educationist Dr Pabitra Sarkar.

Noted writer and conversationalist Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay and scholar Samik Bandyopadhyay will also be present at the event. The book, launched in 2020, was named by the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) as the Book of the Year in the non-fiction category in 2021.

The book on Prem Prakash's seventy-year journey as a journalist is the story of the evolution of India and is the juxtaposition of an eye-witness account with an assessment of what the country was at different phases of time. It provides a detailed account of the veteran journalist's professional life and the stories he covered from Jawaharlal Nehru's demise to the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The author had the priceless privilege of witnessing the making of history in the times and tenures of all the Prime Ministers of India from behind his camera. Prem Prakash is a pioneer in Indian journalism and in his long career has covered some of the most important stories of post-Independence India including the 1962 war with China, the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan, the Emergency, the assassination of Indira Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's fateful Tashkent journey. (ANI)

