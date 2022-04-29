Three buses gutted in fire at bus stand in Punjab's Bathinda, one dead

A bus conductor was killed after three buses were gutted in a fire that broke out on Thursday night at a bus stand in Bathinda.

Station House Officer of Dhanaula Police Station, Darpan Ahluwalia who was present on the site of incident confirmed the information to ANI and said, "As many as two buses a mini-bus were gutted down in the fire. In the incident, a conductor of a bus has also died."

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

