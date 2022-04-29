Left Menu

Three buses gutted in fire at bus stand in Punjab's Bathinda, one dead

A bus conductor was killed after three buses were gutted in a fire that broke out on Thursday night at a bus stand in Bathinda.

Visual of fire at a bus stand in Punjab's Bathinda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Station House Officer of Dhanaula Police Station, Darpan Ahluwalia who was present on the site of incident confirmed the information to ANI and said, "As many as two buses a mini-bus were gutted down in the fire. In the incident, a conductor of a bus has also died."

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

