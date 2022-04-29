Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India conference in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated India's first Semicon conference in Bengaluru saying that the country has shown the real meaning of business and now it depends on the industry leaders to make India a "vibrant semiconductor ecosystem".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 12:19 IST
PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India conference in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated India's first Semicon conference in Bengaluru saying that the country has shown the real meaning of business and now it depends on the industry leaders to make India a "vibrant semiconductor ecosystem". Union Ministers, semiconductor industry business leaders, investors, academics and diplomats were among those present on the occasion.

"A new world order is forming and we must seize this opportunity. India has an appetite for risk-taking. India has shown that we mean business. Now it is over to us to make India a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem," PM Modi said while addressing an inaugural session of the Semicon conference here. The Prime Minister also asserted that the country has an "exceptional" semiconductor design talent, making 20 per cent of the world's engineers.

"Today, we are skilling young Indians for the needs of the 21st century. We have an exceptional semiconductor design talent, making 20 per cent of the world's engineers," he said. He underlined the critical role of semiconductors in today's world and said "it is our collective aim to establish India as one of the key partners in global semiconductor supply chains. We want to work in this direction based on the principle of hi-tech, high quality, and high reliability."

According to the Prime Minister, six reasons make India an attractive investment destination for semiconductor technology. "I see six reasons for India being an attractive investment destination for semiconductor technology...We want to work in this direction based on the principle of high technology, high quality, and high reliability," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022