Bride shot dead by jilted lover at her wedding in UP's Mathura

Every bride dreams to get married to the love of her life. However, in an untoward incident, a bride was shot dead allegedly by her 'jilted' lover at her wedding ceremony in Mathura's Mubarikpur village of Naujheel area on Friday.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-04-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 12:58 IST
A visual from the site where the crime took place in Mathura where the incident took place in Mathura. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Every bride dreams to get married to the love of her life. However, in an untoward incident, a bride was shot dead allegedly by her 'jilted' lover at her wedding ceremony in Mathura's Mubarikpur village of Naujheel area on Friday. The bride, named Kajal, was shot dead soon after her 'Jai Mala' ritual concluded as per the Hindu traditions at the venue.

Reportedly, the accused had been in a relationship with the woman and was irked by her wedding with another man. After hearing the sound of the bullet, the family members and relatives rushed to the spot of the incident. Speaking to ANI in this matter, the teary-eyed father of the victim, Khubi Ram Prajapati, said, "After 'Jai Mala', my daughter went to the room for refreshing up wherein an unknown person came in her room and shot her dead. I cannot believe this happened!"

Soon after this incident, the victim's father went to the police station to register the complaint. Speaking to ANI today, SP (Rural) in Mathura, Shrish Chandra said, "We have got to know about the said incident. We have registered a complaint. The police is probing the matter from all angles." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

