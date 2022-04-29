Left Menu

J & K: Forest area in Udhampur under blaze for last 4 days

A forest area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir is under blaze for the last four days.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-04-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 13:45 IST
J & K: Forest area in Udhampur under blaze for last 4 days
Visuals of fire in Daya Dhar forest area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A forest area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir is under blaze for the last four days. The fire broke out in the Daya Dhar forest area of Ghordi block of Udhampur in the Union Territory four days ago.

It has engulfed a huge forest property. Several trees and other forest resources have been destroyed in the fire. Authorities are making efforts to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022