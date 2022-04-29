Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Friday gained Rs 152 to Rs 12,330 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 152 or 1.25 percent at Rs 12,330 per quintal with an open interest of 15,470 lots.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

