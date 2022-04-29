Left Menu

Poland's PGNiG will deliver gas to Novatek customers

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-04-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 15:21 IST
Poland's PGNiG will deliver gas to Novatek customers
PGNiG Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's biggest gas company PGNiG said on Friday that its subsidiaries Polska Spolka Gazownictwa and PGNiG Obrot Detaliczny would provide natural gas to customers in boroughs affected by a halt in deliveries from Russian company Novatek Green Energy.

On Thursday, several towns across Poland had their gas supplies cut by the Russian-owned supplier hit by sanctions. "Polska Spolka Gazownictwa based on an order from Prime Minister (...) has immediately commenced realization of task aiming at the recovery of gas distribution to the 10 boroughs..." said the company.

The gas will be delivered to the boroughs by PGNiG's unit PGNiG Obrot Detaliczny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022