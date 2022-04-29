J-K's power supply enhanced after additional allocation from Centre

A day after the Centre allocated 207MW of additional power to Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territories' power department expressed gratitude to the Centre for enhancing the power supply to the UT. This comes amid the rise in demand for electricity in the country.

According to the Union Ministry of Power, the move will substantially increase the availability of power in the union territory. "We are grateful to the Union government and the Ministry of Power for providing us with this additional power of 207 MW, as it has helped us enhance the power supply," the Principal Secretary of UT's Power Development Department, Nitishwar Kumar told ANI.

Kumar said that they are making efforts to purchase the electricity from the centre, regardless of its price. "Since the demand for electricity has increased all across the country, we are not being able to get electricity in the required quantities. Currently, our electricity transmission has strengthened to some extent with the additional 207MW power supply," he added.

Stating that the ice has not melted yet in the UT and water has not reached hydel power plants, Kumar assured, "In the coming days, hydel generation will increase as currently, they are not running in their full capacity." He also asserted that the department is working with the same dedication and determination as they did (to provide electricity) in the winters.

"I am hopeful for providing a better power supply to the citizens," he added. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the investment of Rs 4,526.12 crore for the 540 MW Kwar Hydro Electric project located on river Chenab, in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This project is set to be implemented by the Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL)- a joint venture company between NHPC Limited and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) with equity contributions of 51 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively- and is likely to generate 1975.54 million units in a 90 per cent dependable year, according to an official statement released after the cabinet meeting (held on Wednesday). The construction activities of the project will result in direct and indirect employment for around 2,500 persons and will contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

